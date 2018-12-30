Presidential Secretary Denies Civilian Surveillance

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs Cho Kuk has rejected accusations that his civil affairs unit at the top office conducted surveillance on private citizens.Ahead of attending the National Assembly’s House Steering Committee session on Monday, Cho addressed the claims made by his former presidential office inspector Kim Tae-woo.Cho told reporters that his staff observe the law, vowing to sincerely respond to all questions at Monday’s session.Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok, who will also attend the meeting, said he will provide thorough explanations to address any uncertainties.Cho and Im are among four presidential officials the main opposition Liberty Korea Party has accused of playing a role in the alleged illegal surveillance following the former presidential inspector's accusations.