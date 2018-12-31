Chief of Staff: No Private Citizens under Illegal Surveillance

Photo : KBS News

Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok says the Moon Jae-in administration does not keep private citizens under illegal surveillance.Im on Monday told the National Assembly’s House Steering Committee that such practices are relics of the past under the incumbent government.The remarks came as the committee was convened to discuss a series of accusations raised by former presidential office inspector Kim Tae-woo who claimed that the top office illegally monitored private citizens and politicians.The presidential chief of staff said monitoring of any high-ranking officials involvement in corruption is the job of the presidential civil affairs secretary's office, along with verifying nominee qualifications.Im said Kim had crossed the line beyond the scope of his duties, blaming him for raising false accusations in defense of his wrongdoings.