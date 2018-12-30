Ex-Inspector Brings More Accusations against Top Office

Former presidential office inspector Kim Tae-woo is raising more accusations against the top office, claiming his supervisor ignored reports about corruption allegations.
In an interview with the Chosun Ilbo daily on Monday, Kim claimed that Anti-corruption Presidential Secretary Park Hyoung-chul unfairly dismissed bribery allegations against a senior prosecutor.
Kim said that the person in question is Park’s high school alumni.
While acknowledging that Kim did bring up the issue verbally, the presidential anti-corruption secretary rejected Kim’s claim, saying he had checked with the prosecutor who denied the allegations.