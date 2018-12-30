Ex-Inspector Brings More Accusations against Top Office

Photo : YONHAP News

Former presidential office inspector Kim Tae-woo is raising more accusations against the top office, claiming his supervisor ignored reports about corruption allegations.In an interview with the Chosun Ilbo daily on Monday, Kim claimed that Anti-corruption Presidential Secretary Park Hyoung-chul unfairly dismissed bribery allegations against a senior prosecutor.Kim said that the person in question is Park’s high school alumni.While acknowledging that Kim did bring up the issue verbally, the presidential anti-corruption secretary rejected Kim’s claim, saying he had checked with the prosecutor who denied the allegations.