Politics Top Office Accused of Pushing Finance Ministry to Issue More State Bonds

Former Finance Ministry official Shin Jae-min posted a video on YouTube on Sunday claiming that the presidential office pressed his ministry to issue state bonds worth four trillion won.



It follows Shin’s earlier claim that the top office had instructed tobacco manufacturer KT&G to replace its president.



In the latest video, Shin said the Finance Ministry sought to issue more bonds after not paying back one trillion won of national debt even though it had collected some 20 trillion won more in taxes in November of last year. He said the further issuing of those bonds would have cost the nation more than 200 billion won in interest costs annually.



In a statement, the Finance Ministry dismissed Shin’s claims. It said it discussed the possibility of further issuing state bonds but decided not to do so after taking into account tax yields and market conditions.