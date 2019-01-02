Kim Jong-un Says 'Ready to Meet Trump'

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Tuesday that he is firmly committed to denuclearization and ready to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at any time.Kim made the remarks during his New Year's speech broadcast by the North's state Korea Central Television.Kim said that it is his firm intention to establish a lasting and solid peace regime on the Korean Peninsula and to seek "complete denuclearization."He added that he is ready to sit down again with the U.S. president at any time and will make efforts to produce an outcome that the international community would welcome.However, Kim warned that if the U.S. continues stepping up sanctions and pressure against his country, the North may have no choice but to seek a new way to protect its sovereignty and interests.Kim then urged the U.S. to take corresponding measures in exchange for the denuclearization steps the communist nation has taken so far.He said if the U.S. responds to the North's active and preemptive efforts with trustworthy steps and corresponding behavior, bilateral relations will move forward at a fast pace.