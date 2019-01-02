Finance Ministry to File Complaint against Ex-official over Leaks

Photo : YONHAP News

The Finance Ministry said Tuesday it will file a complaint against a former official for breach of confidentiality after he raised suspicions related to an attempted bond issuance by the government.Shin Jae-min, who worked at the ministry's treasury department, recently claimed that the ministry tried to issue deficit-covering bonds worth four trillion won in late 2017 under pressure from the presidential office.He alleged that the move was a political attempt to make the Park Geun-hye administration look bad by increasing government debts for the year 2017.The ministry claims that the presidential office had "offered opinions" but hadn't given any forced order over the bond issuance.