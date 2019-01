Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League scored a goal in the first game of the New Year.In a match against Cardiff City on Tuesday, Son scored a goal in the 26th minute as his team was leading 2-0. Tottenham won the game 3-0 at Cardiff City Stadium.Son has now scored eight goals in the Premier League and eleven in all competitions so far this season.