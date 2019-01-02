Yangyang Wildfire Triggers Evacuation Order

Photo : YONHAP News

Fire authorities in Gangwon Province resumed their campaign on Wednesday to extinguish a wildfire that started on New Year ’s Day.Yangyang County issued an evacuation order for about 100 residents of the Sangpyeong area on Wednesday morning, as the fire is likely to spread to the region.The fire, which started at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday on a hill in Yangyang, has forced out about 300 local residents so far.Fire authorities on Wednesday dispatched 17 helicopters and about 16-hundred firefighters and soldiers, but strong winds are causing difficulties.As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, the fires destroyed at least 20 hectares of forest. No injuries have been reported.