Trump Says Looks Forward to Meeting N. Korean Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he looks forward to meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Trump tweeted that Kim said North Korea will not make or test nuclear weapons, or give them to others and that he is ready to meet the U.S. president anytime.Trump said he also looks forward to meeting with Chairman Kim who realizes so well that North Korea possesses great economic potential.The tweet came after Kim said in his New Year's address earlier on Tuesday that he is ready to sit down with the U.S. president at any time.