N. Korean Leader Willing to Resume Suspended Economic Projects with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed his willingness to restart suspended inter-Korean tourism and business projects without any preconditions.In his New Year’s address broadcast by the North's state Korea Central Television on Tuesday, Kim said that he is willing to reopen the inter-Korean Gaeseong Industrial Complex and resume a suspended tour program to Mount Geumgang on the North's east coast "without any preconditions or rewards."Kim added the North's pursuit of national prosperity will not be hindered by any sanctions or pressure from the outside.Given that reopening the industrial park or resuming the tour program is practically impossible under sanctions by the UN Security Council and the U.S., Kim's remarks are considered as calls for sanctions relief.