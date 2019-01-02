KBS Survey: Moon's Approval Rating Drops to 55.2%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in wrapped up last year with an approval rate of 55-point-two percent.In a poll commissioned by KBS ahead of the New Year, 55-point-two percent of one-thousand poll respondents gave a positive assessment on Moon's performance since his inauguration in 2017.However, Moon's support is on the decline. The president recorded 83-point-one percent in the same survey last May and 72-point-three percent last September.Regarding Moon's economic policies, 65 percent of the respondents said there were no achievements in the economic area over the past two years. In particular, nearly 42 percent of those who are self-employed said there were no achievements at all.The support rate for the ruling Democratic Party also declined to 41-point-one percent from 49-point-six percent in May last year. The rating for the main opposition Liberty Korea Party rose from ten percent in May to 13-point-five percent.The poll conducted by Hankook Research between last Friday and Saturday had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.