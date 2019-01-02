N. Korean Leader Presses Seoul to Derive Sanctions Relief

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said Tuesday that he is firmly committed to denuclearization and ready to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at anytime. Following Kim’s remarks made during his New Year's speech, experts say that he is seeking to press Seoul to persuade the international community to remove some sanctions on the North.Kim Bum-soo has the analysis.Report: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he is ready to meet U.S. President Donald Trump again.[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean)]"I am ready to sit face to face with the president of the U.S at anytime and exert efforts to bring results that the international community welcomes."Reading his New Year's speech while seated on an armchair, Kim, however, attached a condition.[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean)]"However, if the U.S. does not keep its promises made in front of the world and misjudges the patience of our people to unilaterally press us for something through sanctions and pressure on the republic, we might have to search for new ways to safeguard our sovereignty and the supreme interest of the nation and establish peace and stability for the Korean Peninsula."During the 30-minute pre-recorded speech aired by the North's state Korea Central Television on Tuesday, Kim proposed China's active involvement in the peace process.[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean)]"Under close collaboration with the parties of the [Korean War] armistice, we must pursue multilateral dialogue to turn the ceasefire into a peace regime and establish a practical foundation to guarantee permanent peace.Kim also pressed the South to find a breakthrough for his regime to ride out the sanctions and resume inter-Korean economic projects.[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean)]"We are willing to resume the operation of the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and tours to Mount Geumgang without any preconditions or rewards, considering the difficult situations of South Korean businessmen who had been at the Gaeseong factory park and people in the South who want to visit the famous mountain of our people."However, neither of the two inter-Korean projects can be resumed unless sanctions are removed.IBK Economic Research Institute's Cho Bong-hyun and other experts said that the North is now expected to take preliminary measures to restart the projects.[Sound bite: Cho Bong-hyun - Deputy Director, IBK Economic Research Institute (Korean)]"It appears that the North is showing its willingness to release confiscated South Korean properties under asset freezes for the resumption of the tour to Geumgang and the Gaeseong industrial complex."Experts noted that Kim is asking Seoul to take the lead and persuade the United Nations and the United States to exempt some of the sanctions in the name of rekindling inter-Korean cooperation.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.