KBS Survey: 60% of S. Koreans Expect Inter-Korean Ties will Improve in New Year

Anchor: In a new survey by KBS, about 60 percent of South Koreans expected inter-Korean relations will improve in 2019, but a majority of them projected a negative outlook for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.Our Lee Bo-kyung has more.Report: KBS conducted a survey at the end of last year to gather information about public perceptions on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and changes in inter-Korean relations.Just over 60 percent of the poll respondents said inter-Korean relations will improve in the New Year, while some 30 percent said they will be similar to last year. Nine percent said cross-border relations will worsen.Nearly half of the respondents viewed North Korea as a country that South Korea should work with, while some 30 percent saw the North as a country that South Korea should guard itself against. Over ten percent said the nation should consider the North as an enemy.Regarding the outlook for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula agreed to during last year's summit meetings, 50-point-four percent gave a pessimistic outlook, saying denuclearization will not be realized or will be achieved in a very limited way.The survey also asked people how the military deal signed during the September inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang will affect the country's security.About 70 percent said the military deal aimed at suspending all hostile acts will help the South's security.As for the most pressing issues in inter-Korean relations, 44-point-one percent cited holding reunions of families separated by the Korean War on a regular basis, followed by reconnecting railways of the two Koreas and resuming the operation of the inter-Korean Gaeseong Industrial Complex.The Internet survey conducted by KBS Broadcast Research Institute between December 21st and 24th had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-98 percentage points.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.