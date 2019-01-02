Menu Content

Presidential Office Has Positive Views of Kim Jong-un's New Year's Address

Write: 2019-01-02 11:35:25Update: 2019-01-02 13:16:51

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's presidential office welcomed the New Year's address by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

In a text message to correspondents on Tuesday, presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said Chairman Kim's firm commitment is expected to have a positive effect on resolving the Korean Peninsula issue smoothly in the new year.

Earlier, the government released an official response in a message addressed by the spokesperson of the Unification Ministry.

It welcomed Kim's stance to make persistent efforts for complete denuclearization, lasting peace and expanding inter-Korean relations.
