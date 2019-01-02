Pres. Moon Vows Best Efforts to Establish Permanent Peace on Peninsula This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed best efforts to establish permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula this year, saying the peace the region is seeing now is still temporary.In a ceremony in Seoul marking the start of 2019, the president said on Wednesday that this year, he will do his best to transform the currents of peace into big waves that cannot be reversed.Moon said last year, the nation got to taste the many hopes that peace can bring.He said once the peninsula is completely denuclearized and permanent peace is established, an era where peace brings about prosperity will be opened on the peninsula.The president pledged to realize new economic maps on the peninsula and connect the region with Russia and Europe via railways while creating a community of peace and prosperity with India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. He vowed to create, by all means, an era in which peace boosts the nation’s economy.