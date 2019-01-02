KMA: Magnitude 2.8 Quake in N. Korea Likely Caused by 6th Nuke Test

Photo : YONHAP News

A magnitude two-point-eight earthquake was detected in North Korea early Wednesday morning near a nuclear test site.The Korea Meteorological Administration said the tremor took place at 7:20 a.m. in Kilju, North Hamgyong Province.The agency said though the epicenter is eleven kilometers east from the Punggye-ri nuclear site where the North conducted its sixth nuclear test in 2017, the latest tremor is likely to be a natural quake based on analysis of the seismic activity.The agency said even though the quake is a natural one, it was likely triggered by the September 2017 nuclear test. An agency official made the assumption, citing that North Hamgyong Province has seen tremors even though it’s not prone to earthquakes.The official assessed that the latest tremor is the eleventh of its kind believed to be caused by the sixth nuclear test.