Survey: Prime Minister Lee Most Favored Among Possible Presidential Candidates

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn are the most favored figures for the nation’s next president.Last week Pollster Realmeter asked two-thousand-eleven adults nationwide who they like most out of 12 key politicians in the ruling and opposition camps that are considered strong presidential candidates.The survey found that Lee saw the highest preference rating with 13-point-nine percent. The figure was down one-point-two percentage points from a similar survey conducted last month.Hwang followed close behind with 13-and-a-half percent, up point-six percentage point from last month. The gap between Lee, of the liberal camp, and Hwang, of the conservative camp, stood at point-four percentage point, or within the scope of margin of error.The survey also found that nine percent of respondents favored Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung followed by former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon. Compared to last month, Lee went up by one notch, while Oh moved up by two notches to fourth in the rankings.Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon came in fifth followed by South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo and former Bareunmirae Party Chairman Yoo Seong-min.The survey commissioned by online newspaper Oh My News had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.