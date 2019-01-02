S. Korean Ministers Hopeful about Denuclearization and Peace

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: To mark the beginning of 2019, South Korea's ministers in charge of foreign affairs, unification and defense got together for a special program on KBS. They were all optimistic about the New Year’s address made by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and expressed hope about progress in denuclearization and peace on the peninsula.Our Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: In a town hall meeting broadcast on KBS on Tuesday, South Korea’s top three ministers at the helm of security answered people’s questions.A common thread was the positive interpretation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s New Year’s address.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha viewed the message as a reiteration of Kim’s will to hold the second Pyongyang-Washington summit, and was hopeful it would go down well with neighboring countries.[Sound bite: Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa]“I am aware that some form of contact and communication is in progress in regard to the second summit between North Korea and the U.S.”South Korea’s Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon touched on the ongoing implementation of the inter-Korean agreement.He added holding a meeting with senior-level officials from the North is also being considered.[Sound bite: Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon]“There are some pending issues that need to be addressed through a high-level meeting. We will review this in a comprehensive manner and consider whether to hold such a meeting with the North.”Meanwhile, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said the government will push for the transfer of wartime operational control to South Korea from the U.S. in a systemic and proactive manner.[Sound bite: Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo]“For the return of wartime operational control, South Korea should first secure key defense capabilities. Then there should be comprehensive capacity by Seoul and Washington to respond to North Korean missiles. Third, we should secure a stable security environment in Northeast Asia including the Korean Peninsula.”He also stressed that there would be no pullout of U.S. troops even after the transfer.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.