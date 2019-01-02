Prime Minister Highlights Need to Expand Investment to Revitalize Economy

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon says investments and hiring are the two weakest areas in South Korea's economy.Appearing on KBS News 9 on Tuesday, Lee said investments will first have to be expanded to revitalize the economy, adding the government is ready to support businesses jump-start their big investment projects.He said the government will more enthusiastically invest into public infrastructure, such as inter-city transportation and distribution, and spend 61 percent of this year's budget during the first half.Reaffirming the government's intent to maintain its economic policies, Lee said it will increase efforts to minimize the side effects and distress felt by the people in implementing the policies.Asked about President Moon Jae-in's falling approval rating, the prime minister said recent surveys, including one by KBS showing more people disapprove of the government's economic policies, have presented a grave task.