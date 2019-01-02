Economy KOSPI Loses 1.52% Wednesday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 31-point-04 points, or one-point-52 percent, on Wednesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-10.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing six-point-28 points, or point-93 percent, to close at 669-point-37.



Asian stocks fell on the first trading day of 2019 as more disappointing economic data from China caused concern.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-119 won.