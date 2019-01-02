Supreme Court Chief Says Judicial Power Abuse Probe 'Inevitable'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Supreme Court chief says the prosecution's ongoing investigation into the judicial power abuse scandal under his predecessor Yang Sung-tae is inevitable.At a new year ceremony on Wednesday, Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su said what the court is currently going through is unavoidable in the process of returning people their rights to a fair trial with no outside interference.Kim said he didn't hesitate to reveal the ugly truth behind the judiciary and that he is willing to humbly accept assessments of the investigation outcome.Kim said the judiciary will have to start anew by restoring the people's trust, then vowed to move forward with the judicial reforms.The Supreme Court chief justice also pledged to resolve enmity and mistrust among members within the courts through communication.