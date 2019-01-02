Main Opposition to Hold National Convention on Feb. 27

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) plans to elect its new chairman and supreme council members late next month.Choi Byung-kil, a member of the party’s emergency committee, told KBS that an interim decision has been made to hold a national convention in Kintex in Goyang City northwest of Seoul on February 27th.He said the party is currently collecting opinions from its members on whether it should maintain a one-man leadership or shift to a collective leadership, adding the outlines of the decision will likely be drafted this week.The party also plans to hold a national committee meeting on Thursday of next week to approve revisions to its internal constitution and rules in order to apply them from the upcoming national convention.