High School Education to Become Free in 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

High school education in South Korea will be free of charge from the second half of this year.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae emphasized the government’s plan in her New Year address released on Wednesday, adding it is part of the ministry’s 2019 initiative to set up a human-oriented education system.The new system, she said, pursues inclusive education policies, under which no student is left behind and is guaranteed to stand on an equal starting line with others.Other policies to be sought to build the system include raising education allowance for low income families and creating education allowance for preschoolers.She said the ministry will also try hard this year to regain public trust in the education system and to that end will create a task force to root out corrupt practices and irregularities at education organizations.