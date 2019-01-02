S. Korea's FM Stresses Need for Progress for Peace on Peninsula

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha says she is anticipating breakthroughs in efforts to bring permanent peace to the Korean Peninsula in 2019.Speaking at a New Year kick-off meeting with other foreign ministry officials on Wednesday, Kang said while last year was a warm-up period to usher in the era of peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, this year should kick into higher gear a regional peace process.To that end, she said, significant progresses should be made in seeking the complete denuclearization and permanent peace of the peninsula.Kang said that South Korea should deepen its relations with surrounding countries based on its strong alliance with the U.S. and pursue diversification of its diplomacy. She also emphasized the importance of gaining public trust in the ministry.