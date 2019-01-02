Prosecutors Question Two Former Justices in Probe of Power Abuse Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating the power abuse scandal under former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae have summoned two former top court justices regarding trials of victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said on Wednesday that it questioned last week former justice Kim Yong-deok who presided over a suit filed by the forced labor victims.Prosecutors suspect the National Court Administration(NCA) under the top court unjustly interfered to delay the proceedings on the lawsuits following orders from the presidential office under the Park Geun-hye administration and that Kim actually delayed the top court's verdict in 2013.Prosecutors also recently questioned former justice Cha Han-sung for the second time since November seventh.Cha, who headed the NCA during the Park administration, is suspected of colluding with presidential chief of staff Kim Ki-choon and other key presidential aides on delaying the trials and having the court rule in favor of the Japanese firms. He is also accused of creating a blacklist of judges critical of the Park government.