CCTV Reviews BTS as Among Global Sensations in 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

A Chinese state-run television broadcaster has shed light on BTS as a global sensation, praising the K-pop boy group's positive influence on young people across the world.In its World Weekly segment aired on Tuesday, China Central Television(CCTV) reviewed major issues in the global music industry last year, including the border-crossing popularity enjoyed by the South Korean band.Sparing around two minutes for the seven-member group, CCTV emphasized that the BBC had called the group “the Beatles for the 21st century” and that U.S. magazine Time picked them as next-generation leaders.It also noted that BTS' music deals with issues concerning adolescents such as cyberbullying and domestic problems and school violence.