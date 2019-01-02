Exports Reach Record High at $605.5 Bln in 2018

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's annual exports has been confirmed to have surpassed 600 billion dollars in 2018.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Tuesday the country’s outbound shipments last year is estimated to have amounted to 605-point-five billion U.S. dollars. This marks an on-year increase of five-point-five percent, and the largest-ever performance since the country began exporting in 1948.Imports also reached a record-high level last year at 535 billion dollars while trade volumes, combining exports and imports, were also unprecedentedly high at one-trillion-140-point-five billion dollars.Last year’s trade surplus --- at 70-point-five billion dollars --- also extended its rally for the tenth consecutive year.South Korea’s exports particularly grew to record high levels last year to its main destinations, including the U.S., China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nation(ASEAN) countries.