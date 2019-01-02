S. Korea, US Discuss New Year Direction for Denuclearization

Photo : KBS News

Seoul and Washington's top nuclear envoys have discussed the current situation and plans regarding North Korea's denuclearization.According to Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon and U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun made their first contact of the year via a telephone meeting on Wednesday morning.During the 30-minute conversation, they assessed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s New Year address and shared the latest outcome of U.S.-North Korea contacts.They explored strategies for realizing the North's denuclearization and establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.They also discussed future working group meetings to further their partnership. The two sides may hold a video conference as early as this week and meet in person later this month.