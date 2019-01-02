Appeals Trial for Ex-President Lee Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

The appeals trial for former President Lee Myung-bak has begun. He faces corruption charges, including embezzlement and bribery.The first hearing at the Seoul High Court on Wednesday was also Lee’s first court attendance in four months.During the hearing, the prosecution argued the ex-president should be convicted of all 16 charges against him, including the nine charges that were dropped in the first trial.On the other hand, Lee’s lawyers challenged the first court ruling, asserting that it was based on what they called the false premise that Lee is the owner of DAS, the auto parts firm at the center of his corruption charges. They claimed the lower court misunderstood facts and legal principles.From next Wednesday, the court will summon witnesses, including former Samsung Group vice chairman Lee Hak-soo, who testified in the first trial that Samsung had paid legal fees for Lee expecting in return a special pardon for Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee from tax evasion charges.The disgraced former president was convicted on October fifth last year of bribery, embezzlement and other charges, and sentenced to 15 years in prison.