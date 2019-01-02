Seoul Demands Tokyo's Apology in Military Radar Dispute

Photo : YONHAP News

Refuting Tokyo's claims in the ongoing military radar dispute, Seoul is calling for an apology for what it calls a Japanese aircraft’s threatening flight against a South Korean warship.In a text message sent to reporters on Wednesday, South Korea’s Defense Ministry expressed deep regret that Japan is repeating unilateral claims after releasing related video footage despite an agreement with Seoul to hold working-level discussions to establish facts.Reiterating its stance that the South Korean destroyer was conducting a normal rescue operation to help a drifting North Korean ship and did not lock its radar on a Japanese patrol aircraft, the ministry said the footage instead shows the aircraft making a low-altitude flight.It called on Japan to stop distorting facts and apologize for the aircraft's threatening flight while repeatijavascript:;ng that the two countries should continue working-level talks on the issue.