Trump Says He Received 'Great Letter' from Kim Jong-un

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he received a "great letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and expects the two will have another meeting soon.Trump made the remark to reporters at a Cabinet meeting at the White House while holding up what appeared to be the letter.Trump said Chairman Kim and he have really established a very good relationship and that he looks forward to a meeting with Kim, adding they will set it up in the not-too-distant future.However, Trump added he is "not in any rush" as long as the North continues to refrain from nuclear and missile tests.Trump also said that there would have been a big war in Asia if he hadn't met with Kim in Singapore last year.The North Korean leader said in his New Year's address Tuesday that he is ready for a second meeting with Trump at anytime and is committed to "complete denuclearization."