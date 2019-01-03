Trump Says He Received 'Great Letter' from Kim Jong-un

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he received a "great letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and expects the two will have another meeting soon.
Trump made the remark to reporters at a Cabinet meeting at the White House while holding up what appeared to be the letter.
Trump said Chairman Kim and he have really established a very good relationship and that he looks forward to a meeting with Kim, adding they will set it up in the not-too-distant future.
However, Trump added he is "not in any rush" as long as the North continues to refrain from nuclear and missile tests.
Trump also said that there would have been a big war in Asia if he hadn't met with Kim in Singapore last year.
The North Korean leader said in his New Year's address Tuesday that he is ready for a second meeting with Trump at anytime and is committed to "complete denuclearization."