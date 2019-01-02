Former Presidential Aide Woo Byung-woo Released from Jail

Photo : YONHAP News

A former presidential aide under the Park Geun-hye government has been released from jail after a local court rejected the prosecution's request to issue another detention warrant.Woo Byung-woo, a former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, was released from the Seoul Detention Center in Gyeonggi Province at midnight Wednesday. He had been behind bars for 384 days.Woo was sentenced to 18 months in prison last month for illegally surveilling public officials and private citizens through the state spy agency. He was already serving two and a half years in a separate case on abuse of power and other charges in connection with a massive influence-peddling case.The two cases are currently pending in an upper court.