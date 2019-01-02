Former Inspector to be Questioned over Surveillance Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution will question a former investigator at the presidential office on Thursday regarding his claim that the top office illegally monitored civilians.Kim Tae-woo, a former prosecution investigator who was on a special inspection team at the presidential office, will reportedly appear for questioning at 1:30 p.m. at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office.During the questioning, Kim is expected to provide a detailed explanation about how the top office allegedly spied on civilians and handled information regarding corruption and irregularities involving senior officials in the ruling camp.Kim has claimed that he illegally surveilled civilians following direct orders from his superior.The prosecution launched an investigation into his claim after the main opposition Liberty Korea Party filed a complaint last month against presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok, senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk and two presidential anti-corruption officials for abuse of power and dereliction of duty.