US Pentagon Voices Support of Diplomacy to Ease Military Tensions

The U.S. Department of Defense has reportedly said it supports diplomatic efforts to ease military tensions on the Korean Peninsula and to realize the verified denuclearization of North Korea agreed to by its leader Kim Jong-un.U.S.-based Radio Free Asia reported on Thursday that the Pentagon presented the position when asked to comment on Kim's calls for suspending joint military exercises between South Korea and the U.S. in his New Year message.Pentagon spokesperson Christopher Logan also said that U.S. forces stationed in South Korea will continue to support their commitment to U.S.-South Korea alliance to defend the South and its people.The North Korean leader said in his New Year message on Tuesday that Seoul should no longer allow any joint military exercises with foreign forces that create tension on the peninsula after the two Koreas agreed to move toward peace and prosperity.He also urged the South to completely stop bringing in strategic assets and other materials for warfare.