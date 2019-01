Photo : KBS News

A North Korean diplomat in Italy appears to have gone into hiding and might be seeking asylum.A diplomatic source said Thursday that Jo Song-kil was posted to the North's embassy in Italy in 2015 and has been serving as charge d'affaires since 2017, but has made no public appearances recently.South Korea's Foreign Ministry said it cannot confirm a media report that the North Korean diplomat requested the Italian government to protect him early last month and that he is seeking asylum.