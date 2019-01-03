Trump: Ready to Meet Kim Jong-un

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he received a "great letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and expects the two will have another meeting soon. His remarks follow Kim’s New Year's speech, during which the North Korean leader said that he is ready to meet Trump at anytime.Kim Bum-soo files this report.Report:[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]"We'll probably now have another meeting. He'd like to meet. I'd like to meet."U.S. President Donald Trump says he's ready to hold another meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]"I just got a great letter from Kim Jong-un... This letter is a great letter. We've made a lot of progress with North Korea, Kim Jong-un. Chairman Kim has been - we've had a, we've really established a very good relationship a lot of good things are happening."During a Cabinet meeting at the White House Wednesday, Trump held up what appeared to be the letter from Kim.[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]"We're getting along fine. I'm not in any rush. I don't have to rush. All I know is there's no rockets. There's no testing... "Trump's remarks follow the North Korean leader’s New Year's address, during which Kim said he's ready to sit down with the U.S. president at anytime, but added a warning about the U.S.' sanctions.[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean)]"I am ready to sit face to face with the president of the U.S at anytime and exert efforts to bring results that the international community welcomes. However, if the U.S. does not keep its promises made in front of the world and misjudges the patience of our people to unilaterally press us for something through sanctions and pressure on the republic, we might have to search for new ways to safeguard our sovereignty and the supreme interest of the nation and establish peace and stability for the Korean Peninsula."Trump defended the stalled nuclear negotiations with Pyongyang, saying he had never mentioned anything about the speed of denuclearization.[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]"I never said speed. Look it's been this way for 80 plus years. We had our meeting six months ago in Singapore."Trump and Kim held their first meeting in June, reaching a vague agreement about building a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.The North has taken some steps toward denuclearization, such as destroying the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, but the U.S. says sanctions will remain until the North’s final and fully verified denuclearization.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.