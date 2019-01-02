Finance Ministry Files Complaint against Former Official over Leaks

Photo : YONHAP News

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday filed a complaint with the prosecution against a former official for leaking state secrets, which he claimed was whistleblowing aimed at serving the interest of the public.Shin Jae-min, who worked at the ministry from 2014 to July 2018, recently claimed that the presidential office forced the issuance of deficit-covering bonds worth four trillion won in late 2017, despite opposition from the ministry.He also alleged the top office pressured a state bank to change the leadership of local tobacco maker KT&G.Shin told a news conference on Wednesday that then-presidential aide Cha Young-hwan called ministry officials to cancel a press release regarding the bond issuance on November 23rd, 2017.The press release in question did not mention issuance of deficit-covering bonds, but Shin claimed the top office put excessive pressure on the ministry to issue the bonds even after the news release was reported.The ministry denied Shin's allegations, saying that Cha had contacted the ministry at the time simply to confirm the final amount of bond issuance for December 2017.It also said Shin was in a relatively lower rank and was not in the position to access details of the internal decision-making process.