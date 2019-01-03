Police Trying to Track Down Ex-Finance Ministry Official

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are tracking down a former Finance Ministry official who recently accused the Moon Jae-in government of various irregularities after his friend called an emergency hotline expressing concerns that he may take his own life.Authorities said they received an emergency call Thursday morning from a college friend of Shin Jae-min’s who had received an alarming text from him earlier in the day.In the text, Shin said he’s been having a hard time lately before wishing his friend happiness.Police are searching for Shin in areas around a guesthouse he had been staying at in Seoul’s Gwanak district.Police also found a three-page suicide note at the guesthouse.Shin, who worked at the Finance Ministry from 2014 to July 2018, claimed that the presidential office forced the issuance of deficit-covering bonds worth four trillion won in late 2017, despite opposition from the ministry.He also alleged the top office pressured a state bank to change the leadership of local tobacco maker KT&G.