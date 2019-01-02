NCA Chief Expresses Intent to Resign

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Supreme Court’s National Court Administration, Ahn Chul-sang, has expressed intent to step down just a year after assuming the top post.Ahn told reporters on Thursday that he had tendered his resignation to Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su.Ahn dismissed rumors that there was discord between him and the Supreme Court chief on the prosecution's probe into the judicial power abuse scandal under the previous Park Geun-hye administration.A court official later said that Ahn has been in poor health lately, adding that he had been hospitalized last year.Ahn, who served as the head of a special probe team on the judicial power abuse case had concluded that no trial bargaining had taken place in May of last year.