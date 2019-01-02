Moon's Approval Rating Rebounds

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey shows that President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has bounced back for the first time in four weeks.Pollster Realmeter surveyed one-thousand-three adults between Monday and Wednesday and found that 47-point-nine percent of respondents believe the president is doing a good job, up two percentage points from a week earlier.Forty-six-point-eight percent of respondents held negative assessments of Moon's performance, down two-point-nine percentage points.The rebound comes after Moon's approval ratings slipped to a new low last week with negative responses outnumbering positive ones for the first time since he was inaugurated.Realmeter attributed the recovering approval rating to the presidential chief of staff and secretary for civil affairs' recent attendance at a parliamentary committee session and new year's messages from the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S.The survey commissioned by local broadcaster TBS had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.