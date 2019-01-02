Police Raid Hospital for Evidence in Murder of Psychiatrist

Photo : KBS News

Police have raided a hospital in Seoul as part of an investigation into the murder of a psychiatrist on Monday.During the raid on Kangbuk Samsung Hospital Thursday morning, investigators obtained medical and hospitalization records of the 30-year-old suspect surnamed Park, who was a patient of Lim Se-won.Park is accused of fatally stabbing Lim in the chest with a knife multiple times during their session.Police are searching for evidence to determine a motive for the murder as they believe it may have been premeditated considering Park carried the knife with him to the hospital.Police said that Park confessed to the killing but has not clarified his motive.