Gov't to Bring Back Illegally-Exported Garbage from the Philippines

Photo : YONHAP News

Some six-thousand tons of plastic garbage that was illegally exported to the Philippines will return to South Korea.Greenpeace Korea said Thursday that it has confirmed the Environment Ministry's decision to transport back the garbage left unattended on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao.Fifty-one containers carrying one-thousand-400 tons of garbage that were seized by local authorities will depart for South Korea's Pyeongtaek Port next Wednesday, while another five-thousand-100 tons will be sent back at a later date.The garbage, mainly consisting of used batteries, electronic devices and medical waste, was exported to the Philippines last July after a joint venture firm between the two countries reported the contents as synthetic plastic.As the company that illegally exported the garbage has failed to respond, Seoul will initially cover the expected transport cost of 53 million won and seek remuneration after.