Ex-Finance Ministry Official Found Alive

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Finance Ministry official Shin Jae-min, who recently accused the Moon Jae-in government of various irregularities, has been found alive.Police had searched for Shin after his friend called an emergency hotline early Thursday, expressing concerns that he may take his own life.Police also found a three-page suicide note at a guesthouse Shin had been staying at in Seoul’s Gwanak district.Police said they found Shin at a motel in the district at around 12:40 p.m., adding that he is not in any life-threatening condition.Shin, who worked at the Finance Ministry from 2014 to July 2018, claimed that the presidential office forced the issuance of deficit-covering bonds worth four trillion won in late 2017 to make the former Park Geun-hye administration look bad.He also alleged the top office pressured a state bank to change the leadership of local tobacco maker KT&G.