Ex-NIS Deputy Director Receives Suspended Sentence

Photo : KBS News

A Seoul court has handed down a suspended sentence to former National Intelligence Service(NIS) deputy director Choi Yoon-su, who was charged over his involvement in various irregularities during the Park Geun-hye administration.The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday sentenced Choi to eight months in prison, suspended for two years.The court found Choi guilty of being involved in drawing up a blacklist of artists and celebrities critical of the Park administration.The court found him not guilty of colluding with former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Woo Byung-woo in keeping civilians under surveillance, including former presidential inspector Lee Seok-soo.The court said it cannot conclude that Choi had approved former NIS official Choo Myung-ho conducting background checks on public officials and briefing Woo on his findings.Woo was released from prison in the early hours of Thursday after his detainment period expired, while Choo was sentenced to two years in prison.