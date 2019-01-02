Key Pres. Economic Officials Hold Meeting with Biz Sector

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Soo-hyun held a meeting with high-ranking officials of the nation's major business groups late last year.Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters Thursday that the closed-door meeting was arranged by Kim Kwang-doo, vice chairman of the presidential economic advisory council.The vice chairman also attended the meeting along with Fair Trade Commission chief Kim Sang-jo and officials from Samsung, SK and LG.In the meeting, the government officials listened to the business sector's opinions and assessments of the Moon administration's economic policies focused on building an equitable economy through income-led, innovative growth.The move is regarded to be part of the presidential office's efforts to strengthen communication with the business sector, as President Moon Jae-in is placing top priority on producing tangible economic results in his third year in office.