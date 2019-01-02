Coast Guard: Illegal Fishing by Chinese Boats Reduced by 70%

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's coast guard says that the number of Chinese fishing boats illegally operating near the inter-Korean sea border in the Yellow Sea has reduced by roughly 70 percent over the past three years.According to the Korea Coast Guard Thursday, a daily average of 32 Chinese fishing boats violated South Korean waters last year, which is a significant drop from 109 in 2016.The number of illegally-operating Chinese vessels captured by Korean coast guards fell from 248 in 2016 to 136 last year, while the number of vessels that were ordered to return to China plunged from 12-thousand to two-thousand during the same period.The number of Chinese fishing boats staging organized resistance to Korean coast guards' crackdowns also plummeted from some six-thousand-900 to about 360.South Korea launched a special patrol unit and toughened its crackdowns on illegal fishing in the Yellow Sea, after a Chinese fishing vessel violently resisted a crackdown by slamming into a coast guard speedboat near Socheong Island in October 2016.