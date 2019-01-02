Former Inspector Appears for Questioning over Surveillance Claims

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A former investigator at the presidential office has appeared for questioning over his claim that the top office illegally monitored civilians. The presidential office strongly denies the allegations.Our Lee Bo-kyung has this story.Report: Kim Tae-woo, a prosecution investigator who had been dispatched to work on a special inspection team at the presidential office, appeared at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday afternoon.Kim told reporters that he had faithfully followed orders and worked hard as a special inspector, but was angered by the top office which dismissed information and reports about corruption allegations involving figures close to the Moon government.The prosecution launched an investigation into his claim after the main opposition Liberty Korea Party filed a complaint last month against presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok, senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk and two presidential anti-corruption officials for abuse of power and dereliction of duty.The former inspector claims that he was punished for reporting bribery allegations about Ambassador to Russia Woo Yoon-keun, a close aide to President Moon Jae-in.Kim alleged that he also collected information about civilians, including professors and journalists, on direct orders from his superiors.He is also said to have created a document on senior officials of the Environment Ministry, which the opposition party is calling the first blacklist produced under the Moon government.Kim has been raising those allegations since he was removed from the presidential office post and was sent back to the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office last month for alleged misconduct.The presidential office says Kim is making groundless accusations and leaking official information to the media to distract from his own irregularities.The presidential chief of staff and the senior civil affairs secretary appeared at the National Assembly on Monday and dismissed Kim's activities as individual wrongdoing.The top office recently filed a criminal complaint against Kim for releasing confidential information obtained during his time at the presidential office.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.