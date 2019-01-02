Gov't, Medical Sector Hold Meeting in Wake of Doctor's Death

Photo : YONHAP News

The government held an emergency meeting with medical industry officials on Thursday following the death of a psychiatrist who was stabbed to death by one of his patients.The Health and Welfare Ministry said the meeting discussed the formation of a consultation body that will discuss measures to prevent similar incidents.A ministry official said the consultation channel will be led by the Korean Medical Association, the Korean Hospital Association and the Korean Neuropsychiatric Association, and will discuss safety measures related to the medical environment across the board and not just psychiatric wards.Health minister Park Neung-hoo visited the funeral home of the late psychiatrist and professor Lim Se-won on Wednesday and promised government efforts to ensure an environment where doctors can safely treat patients.