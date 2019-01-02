KOSPI Closes Thursday at Lowest Level in Over 2 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 16-point-30 points, or point-81 percent, on Thursday. It closed the day at one-thousand-993-point-70, the lowest level in about two years and one month on the heels of Apple's earnings guidance downgrade.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing 12-point-35 points, or one-point-85 percent, to close at 657-point-02.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened eight-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-127-point-seven won.