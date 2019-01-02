China Successfully Lands Rover on Far Side of Moon For First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

China wrote history on Thursday by announcing it has successfully landed a rover on the far side of the moon.Chinese state media reported that China's National Space Administration(CNSA) landed the Chang'e Four lunar probe at 10:26 a.m. Beijing time Thursday in an impact crater near the South Pole.The six-wheeled one-point-five-meter-long, one-meter-wide and one-meter-tall rover lifted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Sichuan Province on December eighth, entering the moon's orbit four days later.The Chang'e Four also sent close-range images of the far side of the moon for the first time through a communications satellite that was launched last May.The far side of the moon is the hemisphere that never faces earth, due to the moon's rotation.The lander will conduct a number of tasks, including the first lunar low-frequency radio astronomy experiment, observing whether plants will grow in the low-gravity environment, and exploring whether there is water or other resources at the poles.